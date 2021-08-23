Srinagar Master Plan proposes shifting of major offices, institutions to City outskirts

Secretariat, CD hospital, Doordarshan in proposed shift

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Aug 23: The Master Plan-2035 for the ‘Srinagar Metropolitan Region’ has proposed several measures including administrative restructuring of Srinagar capital city which involves shifting of major offices and institutions to different locations in the city outskirts, while suggesting a need for adopting a single-window system for the issuance of building permissions.

As per the plan, the Secretariat will be shifted as per the recommendations of the committee set up by the Government which has asked to reserve the site at Nowgam abutting National Highway Bypass near proposed Traffic Rehabilitation Park for placement of Secretariat in the future.

As per the plan, Srinagar which is the seat of District and Divisional Administration also houses several highest order health and educational facilities.

“The predominant public and semi-public uses are the Secretariat, Legislative Complex, High Court, Doordarshan, Medical College and Associated Hospitals, SKIMS, University and academic colleges etc,” the plan stated.

As per the plan, because of the high land values and low-intensity use in the Central Business District (CBD), the Master Plan envisaged consolidation of all district level offices and the seat of divisional administration under-one-roof in Mini-Secretariat by way of re-organising the administrative offices

The plan has proposed shifting of Forest Department at Lal Chowk to Mini-Secretariat, Government Press near KMDA to Pampore near JKEDI, Doordarshan to Airport, and the Chief Justice Accommodation to Gupkar.

Further, the CAPD Godowns at Shaheed Gunj Public Park will be shifted to Dry Port at Budgam near Railway Station; Old Assembly Complex, Old Secretariat Complex Museum and Art Gallery, Div. Com/DDC Complex and the Office of DSEK Education will be shifted to Mini-Secretariat.

Furthermore, the Deputy Chief Minister Accommodation has been proposed to be shifted to Sonawar, Director Information and DIG Traffic at Polo View to NH Bypass Bemina, District Police Lines Srinagar to Eidgah, Noorbagh, Chest Disease Hospital to Zewan, Central Jail at Badamwari to Khonmoh, Mental Hospital to Khonmoh, Leper Hospital and Leper Colony to Khimber/Shuhama/Saidpora Humchi.

It has also proposed to shift the Veterinary Hospital, Maisuma to Eidgah, Noorbagh while the Fire & Emergency at Batamaloo will be retained as has been recommended by the Committee and the proposed library to be developed at City Centre, Batamaloo as envisaged in the Master Plan.

“By 2035, Srinagar is going to be a 3.0 million city sprawling over an area of 766 sq. km. The existing institutions have to be upgraded especially in terms of professional manpower and knowledge for which the respective departments should be duty-bound,” the plan stated.

In the first place, as per the policy, the SDA should be re-designated as Srinagar Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (SMRDA) for which necessary provisions in the existing legislation needs to be made.

“Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) also needs to be made more vibrant as it is strongly felt that SMC should also be re-organised as per the proposal submitted to the Government,” it stated.

Further, the officials said that the plan has also impressed on the need for simplifying the building permissions by establishing a single-window clearance system.

“The building permission process is so protracted and becoming an alibi for violations. The building permission regime needs to be simplified so that planned development is not impeded by the protracted building permission process. A single window BOCA clearance system needs to be adopted within a stipulated time period,” the plan stated.

The Master Plan-2035 stated that the spaces so created by the shifting of these offices shall be used for business development, tourism infrastructure and other activities besides creating some green spaces in the area.

As per the plan, to achieve the development targets over the next 20-25 years, the institutions and supportive legislative tools need to be made consistent with policy directives conceived in this Master Plan.

Also, it has been suggested that the institutional capacities of Town Planning Organisation Kashmir, ULBs need to be upgraded equally on mission mode.

It also stated that the Srinagar Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (SMRDA) shall ensure that planning and development become a continuous process and “does not calumniate with the formulation of a Master Plan only.”