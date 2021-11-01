‘Swachhata’ campaign: Rs 40 cr earned from scrap disposal in 4 weeks: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, Nov 1 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh disclosed here today that within four weeks, the Central Government had earned around Rs. 40 crore through scrap disposal, including a large quantity of electronic scrap, while more than 9.02 lakh square feet of space had been generated from avoidable occupancy through a Special “Swachhata” Campaign launched on 2nd October for disposal of pendency in the Government of India offices.

It may be recalled that the Minister had launched the Special Campaign on 1st October, 2021 for disposal of pendency in all the Ministries/Departments of the Government of India during the period 2nd October to 31st October, 2021 under the Nodal Department of DARPG (Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances), which is under the charge of Dr Jitendra Singh.

At a special review meeting with top officials of DARPG on the outcome of the campaign, Dr Jitendra Singh noted with satisfaction that more than 13,73, 204 files were weeded out of 15,23, 464 files identified for the purpose. Similarly, around 3 lakh public grievances were redressed within a short span of about 30 days. Out of 11,057 References from MPs, 8,282 were resolved. Moreover, 685 out of 834 identified Rules and Processes were simplified during the said period.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Special Campaign on Disposal of Pendency in Government was conducted on the directions of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the progress will be presented to him this week. He said, the Special Campaign was aimed at ensuring timely and effective disposal of Public Grievances, References from Members of Parliament, State Governments, Inter-Ministerial Consultations and Parliamentary Assurances by each Ministry/Department and its attached/subordinate offices during the campaign period. The Minister informed that during this Special Campaign, files of temporary nature were identified and weeded out as per the extant instructions and redundant scrap material and obsolete items discarded to improve cleanliness at work places.

Meanwhile, in another function, addressing the 67th Annual Meeting of the General Body of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) as its Chairman, Dr Jitendra Singh said that in a landmark decision, the IIPA membership which was earlier open only to retired officers, has now been thrown open even to the serving officers.

The government, said Dr Jitendra Singh, will train 2 crore Government servants from top to bottom and not only the top civil servants for Capacity Building of Civil Servants. He said, first time since Independence, with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a revolutionary initiative has been taken to shift the working and functioning of the Civil Servants from ‘Rule to Role’, through the Government’s most ambitious reform ‘Mission Karmayogi’, so that they are confident and able to perform the task assigned to them.

The Minister said, Indian Institute of Public Administration, IIPA has established a Mission-Karmayogi Resource Cell at IIPA. He said,IIPA is working in close coordination with National Capacity Building Commission, LBSNAA and other central training institutions (CTIs).

It may be recalled that last month, Dr Jitendra Singh addressed the first-ever Joint Roundtable of 23 Central Training Institutions organized for Capacity Building, at Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) for bringing efficiency in delivery of services and “Ease of Living” for common man.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that despite the crippling effects of COVID-19, IIPA has not only being successful in conducting 66 training programme in 2020-21 and trained 8353 officials, it has completed 60 research studies and conducted 46 webinars on topics of current relevance. He said, the 60 Research Studies completed in a year has been the highest in the history of IIPA in a single year and this includes a large number of Evaluation Studies of various schemes of Government of India for different Ministries and Departments also.

The Minister also informed that in a first of its kind and for more integration and coordination with branches, IIPA has started to conduct webinars on flagship schemes of Government of India in collaboration with regional branches from January 2021. He added that this step has proved to be beneficial, not only for IIPA but for the development of Regional branches also. The Minister said, IIPA is also helping the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India in establishing and incubating National Tribal Research Institute (NTRI).

Dr Jitendra Singh congratulated all the Paul Appleby Award winners, winners of Shri T N Chaturvedi Award for Best Article, Excellence in Public Service, Annual Essay Competition, Case Study Competition, and Award for the Best Branch and other awardees.