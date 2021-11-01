J&K Reports 4 Covid-19 Deaths, 98 Fresh Cases

JAMMU, Nov 1: Jammu and Kashmir reported 98 fresh covid-19 cases even as four persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

Among the fresh cases, 14 were reported from Jammu Division and 84 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 332347.

There were four deaths due to the virus during the time and all victims belonged to Kashmir Valley—three from Srinagar and one Budgam district respectively. So far 4436—2176 in Jammu and 2260 in Kashmir—have died due to the pathogen, they said.

Giving district wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 56 cases, Baramulla 10,Budgam 4, Pulwama 0, Kupwara 5, Anantnag 0, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 8, Kulgam 0, Shopian 0, Jammu 7, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 1, Doda 2, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 1, Poonch 0, Ramban 1 and Reasi 1.

A number of these cases were confirmed at CD hospital’s diagnostic laboratory and include male (19) (NA) from Panzgam Pulwama, male (75) (NA) from Bemina, male (65) (NA) from Chadoora Budgam, male (19) (NA) from Kupwara, male (65) (NA) from Shopian, female (35) (NA) from Ganderbal, female (55) (NA) from Ganderbal, female (29) (NA) from Kupwara, female (32) (NA) from Ganderbal, female (65) (NA) from Bemina Sgr, female (33) (NA) from Rawalpora and female (24) (NA) from Kanitar Sadribal.

Moreover, 97 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time, 17 from Jammu Division and 80 from Kashmir, they said.

So far 327012 patients have recovered, leaving active case tally at 899—98 in Jammu and 801 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 49 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

The government also informed that 81,657 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K. (Agencies)