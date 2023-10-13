Suspicious Object Found Along Handwara-Baramulla Highway Destroyed

SRINAGAR, Oct 13: A suspicious object found along the Handwara- Baramulla highway in north Kashmir was destroyed on Friday morning, officials said.

They said a suspicious object was found on a roadside by the Army at Ganapora Kralgund village in Handwara sub-district during a road opening procedure (ROP).

The traffic along the road was immediately halted as a precautionary measure, and a bomb disposal squad was called.

“The suspected object was blasted in a controlled explosion,” officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspicious object was an improvised explosive device (IED) or something else.