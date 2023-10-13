EMPLOYMENT (13-10-2023)

JOB VACANCY
-Helper (Male)
-Driver (Local Jammu City)
-Salesman (Experienced in ladies clothing)
-Floor manager (Well Qualified) for showroom in Jammu city.
(M) 7780995263
(M) 7006915916
Staff Required
Tagore Memorial
Hr. Sec School
Rani Talab Digiana
Jammu
1 . M. Com B.Ed
No.of post 2 for 11th and 12th class
Salary Negotiable
Contact No. 9419181231,7006451616
REQUIRED for
Puran Giri Food Products Pvt. Ltd.
SALESMAN
With Sales & Marketing experience
Knowledge of Computers
Qualification: 12th Pass/Graduate
Meeting Time: 16th October, 2023
11.00 – 4:00 PM
Call: 7889475355, 7006534207
Location:
Plot No. 6C, Phase II, Opposite SICOP
Office, Gangyal, Jammu.
Required
1. Supervisor for day and night shift.(12 hr shift)
2. Office Assistant (females preferably) having knowledge of computer and office file keeping.
For KK ENTERPRISES
PHASE 3RD INDUSTRIAL AREA GANGYAL.
CONTACT 9419104004
Career Planet, Jammu
Urgent Hiring
Team Manger
Team Partner
Date: 13th, 14th & 16th Oct 2023
Timings: 10:30 AM to 2.00 PM
Qualification: Graduation
Best Salary Package
Lucrative Incentives
Grab & Seize the Opportunity. Don’t Miss out & Contact:
Career Planet Jammu Branch, Sainik colony,
Near Sharda Eye Hospital, Jammu
Tel: 7006223526, 6006484790, 905557555,7889698900
REQUIRED
Telecom company required
1. Accountants manager
Minimum 3 yrs experience
2. Driver lmv
3. Mis
Having 2 Yrs Experience
Salary Negotiable for Deserving Candidate
Contact no. 7780838763
Job@ Banking Sector
Profiles: (RM) Relationship Manager, (DM) Deputy Manager, (AM) Assistant Manager
Salary: 20K-35K/M
Qualification: Graduation Min.
Age Bar: 20-28 years
Location: Jammu – 8 Nos., Samba -3 Nos.,
Akhnoor, Reasi, Ramban, R S Pura, Katra, Nagrota, Poonch, Rajouri
quickerjobindia@gmail.com
8899842656, 7006223526
VACANCY
Room boy / waiter – 02
Kitchen helper / Dishwasher – 01
Hotel Raghunath
Hari Market, Jammu
7006064080, 9419133412
Wanted for Guest House
1.Receptionist Cum
2.Housekeeping Staff
Call 8492911156
Male (18 to 30 yrs)
Hotel Staff Required
FOA = 02
Restaurant Capt = 01
Waiter = 02
Security guard = 01
Room Boy = 02
Preferred Experienced & Qualified, Salary Negotiable
Send your resume at info@hbikatra.com
Contact No. 9419214125, 9103157990
Interview on: 14 & 15 /Oct/2023
11 AM to 2 PM
Hotel Bhawani International
Main Bus Stand Katra Vaishno Devi
Staff Required
Job Pvt Imt sector etc
8th 10th 12th & graduate apply
1.tellE caller supervisor.computer operator
2.school teacher’s & tutorial all subjects teacher
3. Office assistant sales manager,
4.ReceptioNist.counsellor.sales man.
5.retails & book store m/f.securty guard driver helper
Interview Friday to Saturday
Call : 6006796637
