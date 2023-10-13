EMPLOYMENT (13-10-2023)

JOB VACANCY

-Helper (Male)

-Driver (Local Jammu City)

-Salesman (Experienced in ladies clothing)

-Floor manager (Well Qualified) for showroom in Jammu city.

(M) 7780995263

(M) 7006915916

Staff Required

Tagore Memorial

Hr. Sec School

Rani Talab Digiana

Jammu

1 . M. Com B.Ed

No.of post 2 for 11th and 12th class

Salary Negotiable

Contact No. 9419181231,7006451616

REQUIRED for

Puran Giri Food Products Pvt. Ltd.

SALESMAN

With Sales & Marketing experience

Knowledge of Computers

Qualification: 12th Pass/Graduate

Meeting Time: 16th October, 2023

11.00 – 4:00 PM

Call: 7889475355, 7006534207

Location:

Plot No. 6C, Phase II, Opposite SICOP

Office, Gangyal, Jammu.

Required

1. Supervisor for day and night shift.(12 hr shift)

2. Office Assistant (females preferably) having knowledge of computer and office file keeping.

For KK ENTERPRISES

PHASE 3RD INDUSTRIAL AREA GANGYAL.

CONTACT 9419104004

Career Planet, Jammu

Urgent Hiring

Team Manger

Team Partner

Date: 13th, 14th & 16th Oct 2023

Timings: 10:30 AM to 2.00 PM

Qualification: Graduation

Best Salary Package

Lucrative Incentives

Grab & Seize the Opportunity. Don’t Miss out & Contact:

Career Planet Jammu Branch, Sainik colony,

Near Sharda Eye Hospital, Jammu

Tel: 7006223526, 6006484790, 905557555,7889698900

REQUIRED

Telecom company required

1. Accountants manager

Minimum 3 yrs experience

2. Driver lmv

3. Mis

Having 2 Yrs Experience

Salary Negotiable for Deserving Candidate

Contact no. 7780838763

Job@ Banking Sector

Profiles: (RM) Relationship Manager, (DM) Deputy Manager, (AM) Assistant Manager

Salary: 20K-35K/M

Qualification: Graduation Min.

Age Bar: 20-28 years

Location: Jammu – 8 Nos., Samba -3 Nos.,

Akhnoor, Reasi, Ramban, R S Pura, Katra, Nagrota, Poonch, Rajouri

quickerjobindia@gmail.com

8899842656, 7006223526

VACANCY

Room boy / waiter – 02

Kitchen helper / Dishwasher – 01

Hotel Raghunath

Hari Market, Jammu

7006064080, 9419133412

Wanted for Guest House

1.Receptionist Cum

2.Housekeeping Staff

Call 8492911156

Male (18 to 30 yrs)

Hotel Staff Required

FOA = 02

Restaurant Capt = 01

Waiter = 02

Security guard = 01

Room Boy = 02

Preferred Experienced & Qualified, Salary Negotiable

Send your resume at info@hbikatra.com

Contact No. 9419214125, 9103157990

Interview on: 14 & 15 /Oct/2023

11 AM to 2 PM

Hotel Bhawani International

Main Bus Stand Katra Vaishno Devi

Staff Required

Job Pvt Imt sector etc

8th 10th 12th & graduate apply

1.tellE caller supervisor.computer operator

2.school teacher’s & tutorial all subjects teacher

3. Office assistant sales manager,

4.ReceptioNist.counsellor.sales man.

5.retails & book store m/f.securty guard driver helper

Interview Friday to Saturday

Call : 6006796637

(Marriage Bureau services available)