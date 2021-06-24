Suspicious Bag found at Lasjan in outskirts of Srinagar, BDS On Job

SRINAGAR: A Suspicious bag was found early morning on Thrusday at Lasjan bypass area in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

A police said that a Suspicious bag was lying in Lasjan. A team of Bomb Disposal Squad along with the security forces have reached the spot to verify the bag, he added.

Area in and around the spot has been temporarily blocked by the forces, he said.

More details awaited. (AGENCY)