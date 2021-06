EMPLOYMENT (24-06-2021)

REQUIRED

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR QATAR & INDIA FOR A WELL REPUTED COMPANY EMPLOYMENT VISA AND DIRECT SELECTION A/C MACHANIC, PIPE FITTER, PLUMBER. C STORE KEEPER, FORT COURT ATTENDENT SALES EXECUTIVE SECURITY GUARD. NURSES INTERESTED PERSON HAVING VALID DOCUMENTS MAY CONTACT ON 8377936292

REQUIRED IMMEDIATELY

COUNSELLOR /(FEMALE)

HR OFFICER/EXECUTIVE (M/F)

ACCOUNTANT (M/F)

TELECALLER (M/F)

DELIVERY BOYS (MALE)

SALARY BEST IN INDUSTRY

ADDRESS : TALAB TILLO MAIN CHOWK,

OPP. SBI BANK, JAMMU

M NO.: 9146996228/9541897001

JOB OPPORTUNITY

MARKETING SALES EXECUTIVE

(CANDIDATE MUST HAVE FIELD SALES EXPERIENCE & COMPUTER SKILLS)

JOB LOCATION: GANGYAL, JAMMU

CONTACT: 9419200777

NFC@LIVE.IN

REQUIRED

MALE SALES EXECUTIVES TEN YEAR’S EXPERIENCE FOR FLOUR MILLS SALARY – NEGOTIABLE.

CONTACT: CHOUDHARY BALBIR SINGH OF

M/S KISSAN FLOUR MILLS & NEW KISSAN FLOUR MILLS.

MOB NO: 9419167455, 8803504921

TEL NO: 2464625, 2460125, 2460225

ADDRESS: DEELI BYE PASS, NEAR RAILWAY (FLYOVER) SAINIK COLONY JAMMU

INTERVIEW TIMING: 10 AM TO 2 PM CANDIDATES ARE STRICTLY ADVISED TO REPORT WITHIN 7 DAYS FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS ADVT.

VACANCY

1. LAB TECHNICIAN/QUALITY CONTROL INCHARGE

QUALIFICATION:- B.SC & ABOVE

2. EXPERIENCED SALESMAN FOR UDHAMPUR & SAMBA DISTT. FOR A REPUTED CATTLE FEED INDUSTRY.

3. ACCOUNTANT: FOR A REPUTED COTTON SEED CAKE INDUSTRY. SALARY AS PER EXPERIENCE AND COMPETENCE.

SEND YOUR RESUME ON EMAIL

CONTACT: 01923-290199, 9086099194, 7889741807

KASHMIRFEEDINDUSTRIES@GMAIL.COM

PATIENT CARE ATTENDANTS

MALE/FEMALE

DAY/ NIGHT/24X7 DUTY

QUALIFICATION 10TH/10+2

ASSIGNMENT ASSURED.

AFTER A FREE GROOMING

ATTRACTIVE PACKAGE & WORKING CONDITIONS

CONTACT : 8715866444

MEDIVISTA HEALTH CARE

5, RED CROSS BUILDING

KACHI CHHAWNI JAMMU

DBRC TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD

REQUIRES STAFF

1) RECEPTIONIST- 1 FEMALE

2) SALES MANAGER- 1 MALE

3) OFFICE COORDINATOR- 1 FEMALE

CALL @ 9622041999

9055022690

EMAIL @ DBRCTECHNOLOGIES@GMAIL.COM

INTERVIEW DATE : 24/6/21 TO 26/6/21

INTERVIEW TIME – 1 PM TO 4 PM

STAFF REQUIRED

IMMEDIATE JOINING:

1. DELIVERY BOYS – (RS.10000-12000) PER MONTH PLUS PETROL @ 3.5 KM PER LITRE. (MUST HAVE OWN CONVEYANCE AND KNOWLEDGE OF LOCAL AREAS OF JAMMU CITY)

2. HR OFFICER/EXECUTIVE (PREFERRED FROM CONSTRUCTION COMPANY) SALARY NEGOTIABLE

3. DUMPER DRIVERS – (RS.12000-14000) PM

PLEASE SEND YOUR RESUME AT:

HRJAMMU@TRGINDUSTRIES.COM

OR

CALL : 6006060998

URGENTLY REQUIRED

2 JUNIOR ACCOUNTANT WITH 4-5 YEARS OF WORKING EXPERIENCE, 2 SENIOR ACCOUNTANT WITH 8-10 YEARS OF WORKING EXPERIENCE AND HAVING FULL KNOWLEDGE OF FILLING G.S.T RETURNS.

MAIL YOUR CV’S / RESUMES AT :- NEWS@VIEWSTODAY.IN

REQUIRED

OFFICE BOY / HELPER

ADDRESS: MAHAJAN SALES CORPORATION

237 1ST FLOOR UPPER LUXMI NAGAR SARWAL – 180005

NEAR DR. KB GUPTA CLINIC

CONTACT NO: 70061-30537, 9906039508, 9596872873

DIGITEL SOURCE INDIA POWER COMPANY

REQUIRED

MALE/FEMALE CANDIDATE/

HOUSE WIFE CAN ALSO APPLY.

FOR OFFICE WORK ONLY.

SALARY: 24000 MONTHLY

FOR QUERY CALL US 24X7

9797344377/9797344377

HEAD OFFICE DELHI

BRANCH OFFICE – JAMMU.

REQUIRED FEMALE

STAFF FOR INSTITUTE FOR HOME TUITION (8TH & 10TH CLASS STUDENTS)

FOR WORK FROM HOME & ONLINE CLASSES.

ALSO REQ FEMALE COORDINATOR FOR ONLINE WORK.

FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLING.

C&W: 7006749002

VENUE: GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

NEAR HOTEL ASIA

VIKAS TRANSPORT COMPANY

79/6, TRANSPORT NAGAR, JAMMU

WALK IN INTERVIEW

WE ARE LOOKING CANDIDATES FOR POST OF TRANSPORT INCHARGE WHO ARE YOUNG, DYNAMIC, GRADUATES IN ANY DISCIPLINE AND HAVE APTITUDE AND EXPERIENCE TO WORK IN OFFICE AS WELL AS IN THE FIELD PREFERABLY CONVERSANT WITH THE LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORTATION OPERATIONS FOR OUR BRANCH OFFICE AT PUNJAB.

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY WALK IN FOR

INTERVIEW ON ANY WORKING DAY AT 11:30 AM TO 2:30 PM FROM 24-6-2021 AT 26-6-2021.

CONTACT: 9622351955

CALL CENTER AGENT URGENTLY REQUIRED.

WE ARE RECRUITING FOR OUTBOUND SALE VOICE PROCESS.

SALE BACKGROUND WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS.

MALE / FEMALE WELCOME

SALARY – 6500 TO 8500 + ATTRACTIVE INCENTIVES

QUALIFICATION – 12TH OR ANY DEEGREE

FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY

ADDRESS:- ENSER COMMUNICATION PVT LTD GREATER KAILASH LANE NO – 17 NEAR CENTRAL BANK JAMMU

CONTACT – 7006176140 /7208487317/8433900679

URGENTLY REQUIRED

CONTINENTAL/CHINESE CHEF REQUIRED FOR CLOUD KITCHEN

(NANAK NAGAR, JAMMU)

INTERVIEW ON 25TH JUNE.

CONTACT : 7006894504, 7006380556, 7006171731

JOB JOB JOB

IN JAMMU

INCOME: 6000, 7000, 8000, 10,000, 12000, 15000, 20,000.

QUALIFICATION: 8TH, 10TH, 12TH, BA, B.SC, B.COM ETC. DIP/DEGREE.

VACANCIES: 56 BOYS/ GIRLS.

CONTACT: 7006486152

NOTE: REQUIRED 01 COUNCILLOR (GIRL)