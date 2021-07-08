Surgeon removes woman’s uterus instead of gallbladder

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 8: A doctor at a private hospital here has removed the uterus of a woman in her late twenties in place of the gallbladder.

The incident took place at Classic Hospital which is located on the city outskirts where a surgeon carried out surgery on the woman and removed her uterus.

The family said that the woman had a presence of tiny polyp-abnormal tissue growths-on her gallbladder and was advised to go for a surgery.

After the surgery was carried, the subsequent check-up brought to the fore that the surgery was not required. “It came out to be too small to be removed, and then, it came to the fore that she doesn’t have a uterus,” the family hailing from Pulwama said.

After the family approached the hospital, the management, the family said, earlier was not ready to take the responsibility, “but later asked us to compromise.”

While the officials of the Health Department told Excelsior that they have not received any such complaint from the family, they have reiterated that if they receive the complaint, they will take strict action.