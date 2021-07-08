Hurriyat for urgent resolution of J&K conflict

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 8: Hurriyat Conference (M) today said that the recent rise in killings of Kashmiris is a grim reminder of the need to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir conflict urgently and prevent the region from getting consumed by it.

A Statement issued by HC led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that the silencing of guns on the LoC by India and Pakistan provided the much-needed relief to the residents of LoC, who were living constantly under its shadow.

“It also pointed to a thaw in India Pakistan relations, always a welcome development for the people of J&K who see it as a harbinger of engagement and dialogue between the two neighbors and the way forward for resolution of Kashmir dispute”, the statement said.

“But sadly not much has moved forward since, or improved for the people of J&K, instead the oppressive situation on the ground continues unabated”, the statement said.

The statement said that political leadership and hundreds of political prisoners and youth are languishing in jails or under house detention and the health condition of many among them is a constant source of worry.

“Yasin Malik a heart patient needs immediate replaced of the 25-year-old heart valve, as per his family, while Shabir Shah’s health has deteriorated in jail as he is sufferers from various ailments”, the statement said.

The statement said that despite repeated appeals from all sections of society and international human rights organisations, political prisoners and youth have not been released so far, even on humanitarian grounds in times of the covid pandemic.

Hurriyat said that even during COVID times, “iron fisted measures and institutional oppression” continues.

“The passing and implementation of laws aimed at demographic change, post August 2019’s unilateral decision by the Government of India to scrap Articles 370 and 35A and downgrade and break up J&K into two Union Territories ruled by New Delhi, has led to the fear of loss of identity among the people of J&K which is deeply disturbing them”, the statement added.

Hurriyat said that it has always advocated peace and growth for all the people of the region and it’s strong belief that this can actually be achieved with the resolution of the Kashmir conflict through dialogue among India and Pakistan and the people of J&K. “And for a dialogue trust and a conducive atmosphere is the first requirement”, the statement added.