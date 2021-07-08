Students failing in Class 10th protest for mass promotion

Result declared as per approved criteria: BOSE

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: The Class 10th students, who have been declared failed by the J&K Board of School Education in the recently declared result, today held a protest demonstration demanding mass promotion.

The agitating students, both girls and boys, assembled near the Press Club Jammu and held strong protest demonstration amidst raising of slogans and holding placards in support of their demand.

The protesting students claimed that they were declared failed notwithstanding the earlier assurance of mass promotion. They also alleged that their answer sheets were not evaluated properly.

Demanding mass promotion, the agitating students also attempted to take out a protest march towards JKBOSE office but Police did not allow them to move further.

Later the students dispersed off peacefully with an announcement to continue their protest till JKBOSE declares mass promotion for all the candidates who appeared in Class 10th examination (Annual-Summer Zone).

Meanwhile, JKBOSE has reiterated that consequent upon the cancellation of class 10th Annual Regular Summer Zone 2021 examination vide Govt. letter No. Edu/Nc-SE/04/2021 dated: 17-06-2021, the result of the students who had enrolled themselves for the said class was declared according to the decision of the Academic Committee, which was finally approved by the Govt.

According to this approved criteria, those students who had appeared and passed both the papers which have actually been conducted by JKBOSE, were awarded proportionate marks in all other papers, which could not be conducted.

The JKBOSE also clarified that the candidates who have remained absent or declared fail in one of the two subjects of which the examination was actually conducted, or those candidates who are not satisfied and ready to accept their results declared after awarding marks on average basis, will be given chance to appear again in ensuing examination of Class 10th, which are likely to be conducted in Sept-Oct this year.

The examinees, who have failed in one of the two subjects can also apply for re-checking / re-evaluation of their answer sheets as per BOSE regulations. Further, those who have been provisionally enrolled in class 11th can continue to study as per clause (i) of Govt Order No. 119 dated: 15-03-2017.