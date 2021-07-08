HC stays investigation in FIR under SC/ST Act

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: High Court has stayed the investigation in FIR registered for commission of offences under Sections 3 and 4 of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 at Police Station Udhampur.

The order has been passed in a petition filed by Trilok Gir and others challenging the FIR registered against petitioner, his son Shottu and Jaswant Chandial, all residents of W No.1 Bharagt Nager near Gird Station Udhampur.

After hearing Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed appearing for the petitioner and Deputy AG Vishal Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal issued notice and directed Deputy AG Vishal Bharti to produce CD file. In the meanwhile, High Court ordered that till next date before the Bench, investigation in the FIR No. 214/2021 shall remain stayed.