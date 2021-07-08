Cong workers protest against price hike of LPG, diesel, petrol

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: District Congress activists today held strong protest against the sharp hike in the prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and other essential commodities in the country under BJP rule.

President Beopar Mandal and District general secretary Congress Gurmeet Singh was leading the protest here today. The Congress workers were raising loud slogans in support of their demands.

Singh strongly attacked the BJP Govt at the Centre for the sharp price hike of essential commodities including LPG cylinder and continue hike in price of petrol and diesel, making life miserable for all sections of society in the country.

He pointed out that during Cong rule the rate of LPG cylinder was Rs 414 while now under BJP rule the rate has gone to Rs 875. Rate of petrol per litre was Rs 60 and now Rs 112; the rate of diesel which was under Cong rule Rs 55 per litre but now it is Rs 100. Mustard Oil which was Rs 90 per kg but now it has gone to Rs 190. The prices of pulses have doubled in last 10 years.

Gurmeet Singh alleged that Modi Govt has imposed heavy taxes on the people, as its economic policies have been total failure leading to worst ever economic situation and lowest ever growth of the Country leading to unprecedented price rise of all commodities.

He lashed out at the Central Govt for the unprecedented price hike and record unemployment besides failing to address the grievances of people of J&K on every count after promising massive development post August 5, 2019. He said that developmental process started by UPA in J&K received a major setback, as the NDA Govt failed to carry forward the massive developments started by UPA.

District general secretary said that people are feeling harassed by tax terror and unprecedented price hike, at the same time, they realize that BJP Govt is looting them to recover the losses it has done to the country economy by misrule and mismanagement of things since the day one as a result there is a restlessness across the country.

Prominent among those who accompanied included Hardavinder Singh, Raj Kumar Sodhi, Nimmi, Suman Gupta, Deepu, Poli, Amarpreet Singh, Vijay Kumar, Apu Singh, Suman, Javesh Arora and beside others.