IIM Sirmaur organizes vaccination drive at UBA adopted village

Excelsior Correspondent

SIRMAUR, July 8: Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur organized a COVID-19 vaccination drive at Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) adopted village Kunja Matralion, Poanta Sahib, District Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh for 45 plus age group.

Unnat Bharat Abhiyan is inspired by the vision of transformational change in rural development processes by leveraging knowledge institutions to help build the architecture of an Inclusive India. Under the leadership of Director Prof Neelu Rohmetra, IIM Sirmaur is one of the participating institutes in UBA.

In this drive, around 100 people got vaccinated. This drive was coordinated by the UBA IIM Sirmaur team led by Prof Devika Vashisht (UBA Coordinator) and Prof Amrinder Singh (UBA Co-coordinator) and assisted by the UBA members Prof Arpita, Prof Parul and Prof Rinki, the research associates and the administration team, led by Amiya Das (Administrative Officer) and the IT team led by Mohd Rizwan (System Analyst).

Also, IIM Sirmaur arranged the lunch for the vaccination team members and snacks for the people who came for vaccination to raise awareness and trust among villagers regarding COVID-19 vaccination.