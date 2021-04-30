Supreme Court’s Big Covid Hearing: No Clampdown On Info, It Warns

NEW DELHI: No state should clampdown on information if citizens communicate their grievances on social media, the Supreme Court said today amid an unprecedented surge in Covid cases across the country, stressing that the court will “treat this as contempt if any citizen is harassed”.

“It is grave concern to me as a citizen or judge. If citizens communicate their grievances on social media, we do not want clampdown on information. Let us hear the voices of citizens. We will teat this as contempt if any citizen is harassed if they want bed or oxygen we are in human crisis,” Justice DY Chandrachud stressed today during a hearing.

With India preparing to widen the vaccine coverage to all adults who are 18 or above, the top court yet again questioned the government over the pricing of vaccines. “Why is the government not buying 100 per cent of doses produced in this time? Why should there be two prices for the centre and the states… what is the rationale,” the Supreme Court asked.

Justice DY Chandrahud further said: “The centre has said that are leaving 50 per cent procurement to be done by states. Will this promote equity?”

The vaccine net widens tomorrow for adults aged 18-45 years even as several states – Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala – have red-flagged shortage. Apart from the shortage, pricing has been another contentious issue that has brought the government under criticism. (Agency)