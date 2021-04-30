Army porter slips to death near LoC in Kupwara

SRINAGAR: An Army porter died after he fell into a deep gorge near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kernah sector in north Kashmir district of Kupwara.

Official sources on Friday said that the porter, identified as Muneer Ahmad, slipped and fell into a deep gorge while he was on way to Natgali from Rawan Gali in Kernah sector. “A search and rescue operation was immediately launched,” they said, adding that the porter was found in a critical condition.

The injured was rushed to a local hospital from where he was airlifted to Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar. However, they said the porter was declared brought dead.

After completing all the legal and medical formalities, the body of the deceased would be handed over to his relatives for last rites. (AGENCY)