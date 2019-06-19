Sunny Deol’s poll expenses found crossing Rs 70 lakh limit; issued notice

CHANDIGARH: Film actor and Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol has been asked to explain his poll expenditure during the recent Lok Sabha elections after it was found to have crossed the statutory limit of Rs 70 lakh, an official said Wednesday.

The notice to Deol to “reconcile” his poll expenditure account was issued by Gurdaspur District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Vipul Ujjwal.

“His poll expenditure was found to be more than Rs 70 lakh limit,” said Ujjwal.

Deol was elected MP from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat. He defeated Congress nominee Sunil Jakhar with a margin of 82,459 votes.

Though Ujjwal refused to comment on the election expenditure figure, official sources said as per preliminary calculations, Deol’s poll expenditure was found to be Rs 86 lakh.

Ujjwal said the amount of Deol’s poll expenditure was not a final figure.

“We have issued a notice to him (Deol) for reconciliation of accounts and the final figure of the poll expenditure will be known only after the reconciliation and settlement of the accounts,” he said. (AGENCIES)