Army Commander reviews security in Akhnoor, Reasi

JAMMU: Northern Command Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh accompanied by the White Knight Corps Commander, Lt Gen Paramjit Singh on Wednesday visited forward bases and hinterland posts in Akhnoor and Reasi Sector to review the operational preparedness and the prevalent security situation.

During the visit to the sectors, the Army Commander was briefed by the commanders on ground about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and the preparedness of the formations in dealing with the same.

The Army Commander was also briefed on measures initiated to monitor the intrusions and infiltration bids on Line of Control. (AGENCIES)