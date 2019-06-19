Jaishankar meets Russian Deputy PM, discusses Modi’s Vladivostok visit

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev and discusses matters concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum.
“EAM Dr S Jaishankar met with Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District of Russia Yury Trutnev. Discussed various aspects of India-Russia relationship, including the visit by PM Narendra Modi to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum,” MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar tweeted. (AGENCIES)
