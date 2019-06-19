DD India to be available in Bangladesh, South Korea

NEW DELHI: In a bid to boost India’s relations with its neighbours, the Government has signed agreements with Bangladesh and South Korea, under which Doordarshan India will be available in those countries, while their state channels will be shown on DD Free Dish.

The Government has decided to show BTV World, a channel owned by Bangladesh TV, on the Doordarshan Free Dish which will be available for the viewers of Doordarshan in India, an official statement said.

At the same time, DD India would be made available in Bangladesh, it said.

“India has entered into an agreement with Bangladesh so that DD India will be shown on Bangladesh TV. In return, Bangladesh’s official channel will also be available in India on DD Free Dish. DD Free dish is available in 35 million households,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said. (AGENCIES)