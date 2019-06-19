Militants carrying out odd attacks as they’ve lost the battle: Guv

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said militants were carrying out odd attacks on the security forces at the behest of their handlers across the border as they have lost the battle.
“These attacks are nothing new in this place, but we have subdued it over the past six months. I believe 100 per cent that they (militants) are under pressure from across (the border) to do something,” Malik said in an apparent reference to the Pakistan-based militant handlers.
“They (militant handlers) feel that they have lost as the terror infrastructure they had raised in last 10 years has been dismantled,” he said on the sidelines of a function here. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Rising graph of domestic violence cases
Stop illegal constructions in Gulmarg
J&K Bank, now under RTI and CVC guidelines
Act toughest with drugs and carriers of drugs
Drug de-addiction policy sans implementation
Replenish anti rabies vaccines at hospitals