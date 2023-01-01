Sunil tours Marwah, Dacchan, listens public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Jan 1: Former Minister and J&K BJP general secretary, Sunil Sharma conducted three-day tour of far flung areas of Marwah and Dacchan in Kishtwar.

Sunil Sharma today concluded his tour of far flung areas of Marwah and Dacchan of Kishtwar as part of the party’s public outreach program to review progress of various Central Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and to get feedback from people about other developmental works.

In a statement issued here, today Sharma said that he met a series of public delegations, public representatives and civil society members regarding their respective demands. He said that he took review of CSS going on in the far flung areas of Marwah and Dacchan of Kishtwar where people also apprised him about issues related to roads, drinking water, electricity and public transport.

Sharma after hearing to people of the area assured them all the support and immediate grievance redressal. He said that development of remote villages and good road infrastructure are some of the important priorities of the Modi Government and he will leave no stone unturned to ensure that these are properly implemented on the ground.

Sunil Sharma added that unprecedented development is being witnessed in the recent years in these remote areas. While interacting with the PRIs, he asked them to take keen interest in the initiation of new projects both at the micro and the macro levels. He said that they should also educate the local youth for taking the benefits of schemes promoting entrepreneurship in various local trades.

District president BJP Kishtwar Chuni Lal Shan, State secretary BJP Tariq Keen, Ravi Parihar and other senior leaders also accompanied the former Minister.