Employees protest for restoration of Old Pension Scheme in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 1: Observing Black Day to resent New Pension Scheme, which was implemented 13 years back on January 1, All India Pension Restoration United Front (AIPRUF) and National Old Pension Restoration United front (NOPRUF) separately held protest dharnas, here today.

AIPRUF along with Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Association (JKTA) and other allied organizations staged protest at Press Club Jammu in continuation of the two- day Jammu Chalo call, given in collaboration with other organizations like United Employees Union for the restoration of Old Pension Scheme.

Addressing the gathering, Bhupinder Singh, UT President JKTA and National convener AIPRUF, alleged that Government is playing with the future of the lakhs of employees who are not in favour of the new pension scheme and thus demands the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

He said that New Pension Scheme is causing old age insecurity as the pension fund is being invested in market, which is risky and provides no guarantee of return. This is the reason that other States are reversing back to the Old Pension Scheme and discontinued the National Pension System (NPS), he added and urged the LG administration to implement the Old Pension Scheme in a shortest possible manner to provide solace to the lakhs of employees of Jammu and Kashmir.

UT convener AIPRUF Tirth Singh , Javed Chouhan, Joginder Dingra, Farooq Daing, Akhter Abass Naik, Gulezbair Daing, Hemait Wani, Ishaq Rasheed Malik, Sadaket Malik, Maroof Choudhary, Maymoona Khan,, Pardeep Choudhary, Sheikh Mushraff, Reyaz Ahmed, Ray Raj, Poonam Thakur, Sudesh Kumar, Dhruv Singh and Sajad Malik also spoke on the occasion.

Similar protest was staged by the employees under the banner of National Old Pension Restoration United Front (NOPRUF) Jammu and Kashmir, led by its UT president Rajesh Sharma, at Panama Chowk Jammu.

The protesting employees alleged that NPS is nothing, but full of anfractuous and tortuousness. “It is quiet injustice that an employees who retire from Government services with this NPS tag are receiving five hundred to two thousands rupees pension only on monthly basis whereas our MLCs/MLAs/MPs etc are not receiving only full pension under OPS, but each pension for each term.

The leaders who participated in the NOPRUF protest, included Mrignayani Slathia, Sanjeev Kumar, Sakoon Manir, Dr Rakesh Chib, Jeelani Naik, Upasana Singh, S Gurmeet Singh , Ashish Sharma, Dinesh Rajput, Raman Sharma, Naresh Uttam, Pritam Dhiman, Rajesh Paul Singh, Dheeraj Sharma, Davinder Singh, Deep Singh, Vikram Jeet and others.