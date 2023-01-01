JKTJAC highlights burning issues of teaching fraternity

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Jan 1: Jammu Kashmir Teachers’ Joint Action Committee (JKTJAC) held monthly meeting, here today under the leadership of UT President Vinod Sharma and District President Lekh Raj Parihar.

While speaking on the occasion, Vinod Sharma highlighted burning and genuine issues of the teaching fraternity and sought the attention of the LG administration and Education Department for the resolution of the same.

Demanding provision of comprehensive transfer policy in favour of teachers appointed under ReT scheme, he said that these teachers have been working in the same schools for last more than 20 years. He also demanded consideration of mutual transfer cases of 3rd teachers, ReTs appointed under Order No. 635 and ReTs appointed under clear vacancies like that of Teachers Grade II/III.

JKTJAC leader also demanded implementation of Old Pension Scheme in favour of NPS employees of the UT, allocation of substantive posts to the teachers Grade II as per their seniority, DPC of Teachers to Masters, regularisation of ReTs who have completed 5 years ReT period and conversion of RRETs to Teachers Grade II/III, regularisation of Headmasters, conversion of Headteachers posts into non plan posts of Masters to resolve salary issue of the Masters, provision of release of more than two years arrears of Teachers/ Masters as the same couldn’t be released in the last financial year, etc.

Offering full support to the banner of JKMOPS for the restoration of old Pension Scheme and condition less benefits of SRO-43, Vinod Sharma appealed all the employees of various departments including teachers to participate in one day convention at Jammu on January 8. 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Lekh Raj Parihar demanded release of MDM dues for 2022-23 which the teachers have managed from their own pockets.

Others, who also spoke on the occasion, included Sukhdev Singh Sumbria, Sukesh Khajuria, Ashok Seth, Pritam Goswami, Ravinder Singh Rathore, Bhushan Khajuria, Shamsher Singh, Jagdish Chander Sharma, Suresh Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Rekha Thakur, Raman Sharma, Ranjit Singh, Amit Gupta, Parkash Singh, Yash Paul, Amar Dev Singh, Parshant Sharma, Binder Kumar, Pama Chand , Sudesh Kumar, Sushma Kumari, Mohd Mustafa, Raghubir Singh, AjitSingh, Anuradha Sharma, Sanjay Sharma, Deepankar Sharma, Ravi Kumar, Vidhi Lal, Beerbajan and Ankush Sharma.