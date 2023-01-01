Bhalla takes block level meetings in Kathua for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Jan 1: JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla, accompanied by Pranav Shagotra and others today convened Block level meetings here today and appealed the Congress workers to leave no stone unturned for grand success of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Meetings were held at Hiranagar, Keerian Gandyal, Kathua Railway Station Govindsar of District Kathua and organised by District Kathua president Pankaj Dogra.

Informing that the block level leaders will lead the ongoing Yatra on reaching J&K, Bhalla appealed all Congressmen and Congresswomen to work with unity, faith, determination and a sense of collective purpose for grand success of the initiative taken by Rahul Gandhi. He informed that the party activists will distribute letters written by Rahul Gandhi and a charge sheet against the BJP Government to every person.

JKPCC Working President said Bharat Jodo Yatra has become a movement as lakhs of people are participating in this yatra every day. “As this yatra emerged as a greatest movement in this country, a proper follow-up is needed, and that is why, the Congress Steering Committee has decided for a ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan’ from January 26 onwards, which will be a two-month massive campaign at the grassroots level,” he added.

Drawing attention towards the problems like unemployment, soaring prices of essential items etc being facing by people across the country and more particularly in J&K, Bhalla said that only Congress has the capacity to provide good governance.

Pranav Shagotra and Pankaj Dogra claimed that Bharat Jodo Yatra has been successful in achieving its objective of raising people’s issues and going forward it will ensure that the Government is held accountable. “The Yatra has achieved its first objective and people know that it is being undertaken to highlight their issues,” they said, adding that second objective of the Yatra is to make the Government of the day accountable on issues of the people and country.

Prominent among those present on the occasion, include Sohan Lal, Rakesh Kumar, Jagdish Dogra, Pankaj Sharma, Pawan Kumar, Anant Ram, Nirdosh Sharma, Rajnish Verma, Arun Mehta, Ramesh Chander, Yog Raj, Gurdev Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Ravinder Pal Singh, Raman Thapa, Dr Satish Kumar, Parveen Sharma and others.