Mughal road to remain closed for winters

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Jan 1: Historical Mughal road connecting Rajouri-Poonch districts with Kashmir valley has been permanently closed for this winter season now.

Official sources said that due to heavy snow accumulation at Pir Ki Gali and its adjoining areas of both sides, slippery condition, decline in temperature, the road cannot be thrown open for traffic this winter.

Though the District Magistrates of both districts have not officially ordered the closure of this road yet, but the regulatory authorities have confirmed that the weather condition is not suitable to open this road now for about two to three months.

Xen Mughal Road, Shoket Ali, when contacted, said that they have cleared snow on Mughal road many times in this winter season for vehicular movement but keeping many aspects including the safety of passengers in view, the road can’t be thrown open now.

DySP traffic Rajouri-Poonch also said that owing to heavy snowfall and slippery condition, it is very difficult to open road for traffic this winter now.