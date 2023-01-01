Army organises Medical Camp

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Jan 1: On the occasion of New Year 2023, Captain Shazia Jamal, Regimental Medical Officer, 17 Rashtriya Rifles (MARATHA LI) along with medical staff conducted a health and hygiene camp for the women at Chichha, Nagseni region.

The Camp was aimed to provide basic medical facilities and to educate women on importance of health and hygiene and it witnessed a large turnover of local women.

About 100 ladies were benefited from the Camp.

The Camp has acted as a hub for broad based interaction between Army and villagers.

A handout stated that army has been relentlessly working towards up-liftment of the society through many such projects.

“The area of Chichha, Nagseni under Kishtwar District is underdeveloped and lacks infrastructure for basic health and hygiene for women. The Indian Army has taken up various welfare schemes for the up-liftment of this area,” it maintained.