Manhas, Sarpanch kick start construction of Community Hall

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 1: Former Member-Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and ex State president Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu and Kashmir, Shamsher Singh Manhas today kick started the construction work of Community Hall at Panchayat Seri Panditan in block Bhalwal along with Sarpanch, Naseeb Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Manhas said that it was the long pending demand of the locals and an amount of 7.00 lakh rupees will be spent on it which were released from his MPLADS during his tenure as Member-Parliament (Rajya Sabha ). He said that the development of J&K (UT) is the utmost priority of the Modi Government and in future every corner of UT will be fully developed.

Manhas further said that the concerned Sarpanch of the Panchayat Seri Panditan has taken keen interest and after his sincere efforts, this much awaited work has been started today by the Engineering Wing of Rural Development Department with an allotted amount of Rs seven lakh and assured the locals that all the remaining works in the adjoining areas will get started in a phased manner.

Naseeb Singh , Sarpanch of the Panchayat also spoke on the occasion and said that Modi Government at the Centre has strengthened Panchayati Raj in J&K due to which development works are being done in Panchayats at a fast pace.

The Sarpanch assured the people that pace of development works would continue in same way in coming days as well.

Prominent among those who were present there were ex district president, Jammu Rural, Sukhdev Singh Jamwal, Ex Sarpanch, Shree Kerni, Panch, BD Sharma, Ved Parkash Sharma, Joginder Chib, Dushyant Singh, Rocky Jamwal, Darshan Kerni, Rajinder Singh and Vinay Kerni.