Subsidised winter Heli service takes off for Marwah, Dachhan

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Dec 16: The Subsidised Heli winter services took off today in Kishtwar, catering to the isolated, snow-bound regions of Marwah, Warwan, and Dachhan, where conventional road connectivity becomes impossible due to heavy snowfall and high altitude.

Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Devansh Yadav, visited Marwah to personally oversee the arrangements put in place by heli-service provider and the local administration.

During the visit, Dr. Devansh Yadav directed the concerned officers and officials to prioritize the safety of passengers by ensuring proper security arrangements and thorough frisking protocols during every sortie.

Assurances from the authorities confirmed meticulous planning and a well-established mechanism aimed at ensuring convenience and safety of the passengers utilizing these services.

Engaging with the local community, Dr. Yadav emphasized that these services are introduced to enhance accessibility for the people, particularly prioritizing pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals facing medical emergencies. He reiterated the issuance of directives to concerned officers for their prioritization.

The registration and operational mechanisms have been specifically tailored to meet the needs of the residents, allowing judicious utilization throughout the upcoming winter season.

In addition to his visit to Marwah, DC Kishtwar also evaluated the heli-services at Kishtwar itself, issuing necessary directives to further optimize and streamline the operations.

These subsidised heli-services are a pivotal step towards ensuring essential connectivity and accessibility for the snow-bound communities of Marwah, Warwan, and Dachhan during the challenging winter months.