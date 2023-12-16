RM Public School holds Sports cum Grandparents Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16: RM Public School held Sports cum Grandparents day of pre-primary wing here today. The theme of this event was based on Dogri culture. Daud Iqbal was the chief guest Director of Sports University of Jammu while SHO Amrik Singh was the guest of honour. Chairman Rameshwar Mengi, Trustee Rita Mengi, Director RMPS Rakshan Mengi, Director Pushp Vatika Risheek Mengi were also present on this occasion.

Not only these little toddlers also took active part in games with a lot of interest and their participation was appreciated by everyone present in the sports complex. After sports activities, the little kids also participated in dance items which they also performed so beautifully and everyone was astonished to see their talent. The awards of sports category were also given to students by the chief guest.