Sub-Jail at MLAs’ hostel lacks facilities; relatives aghast

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Nov 20: The relatives of the detainees lodged at MLAs’ hostel in Srinagar today said that the Sub-Jail lacked facilities including heating arrangements leading to their hardships.

Thirty three detainees including general secretary of the National Conference (NC), Ali Mohammad Sagar , senior PDP leaders Sartaj Madni and Naeem Akhtar, Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone, former IAS officer turned politician Shah Faisal and Deputy Mayor of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Sheikh Imran were shifted on Sunday to MLAs’ hostel.

Click here to watch video

The relatives who today met them for the first time after they were shifted, complained that there are no proper arrangements at the Sub-Jail and detainees are facing lot of hardships especially due to cold weather conditions.

Sheryar Khanam, daughter of PDP leader Naeem Akhtar said that Sub-Jail lacked facilities. “We did not complain when they were at SKICC, because, things were okay there, but here, the condition is pathetic; rooms are un-hygienic. There is no heating arrangement made for them. We are concerned about the fact that why have they been arrested”, she said.

Saqib Madni, son of Sartaj Madni said that if Government has no facilities, the detainees should be sent home and put under house arrest. “They don’t have any problems in being incarcerated; rather, the families are suffering. They have not been given anything; there is not even matting providing to them. The forces are unnecessarily humiliating and torturing the families. They could have been house arrested like other leaders”, he said.

Noordin Bhat, brother of former legislator Nizmudin Bhat said that wife of Bhat who had gone to meet her husband was humiliated by the security staff. “They are humiliating the family members of the leaders. I had with me Nizam u Din Sahab’s wife, she was frisked for more than half an hour; even her clothes were taken off. They don’t let us take any eatables. Inside, there is no heating arrangement. They are living in a bad condition”, he said.

Sheikh Mushtaq Ahmad, father of SMC Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran said that he fails to understand why his son is jailed. “My son has been arrested for last more than three months now. I don’t know why my son is jailed. I want him to be released as soon as possible”, he said.