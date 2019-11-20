Lt Governor reviews functioning of Estates Department

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 20: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu reviewed the functioning of the Estates Department and the facilities being extended to the employees in various estates colonies and accommodations across J&K.

The meeting was attended by BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Estates Department, Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department and other officers.

Lt. Governor called for providing the best possible facilities to the J&K Government employees and stressed on the department to come up with earthquake resistant and weather proof infrastructure with proper sewage, drainage, drinking water facilities and boundary walls. He further stressed to inculcate fire safety/ fire escape measures at the design level of new infrastructure and directed for the creation of a Digitized Assets Register of the department.

Lt. Governor directed the officers to systematically review the allotted accommodations across J&K to avoid any redundancies and save unnecessary expenditure. He called for survey of available office space both at Jammu and Kashmir to facilitate its optimum utilization.

Lt. Governor suggested the officers to explore possibilities of developing new cluster accommodation for the employees. He further directed them to prepare an effective policy, based on objective parameters, for hiring private houses for the accommodation purposes.

He laid stressed that while identifying land for any scheme, priority should be given to the Government and Panchayat land.

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Estates Department, gave the presentation on the assets position of the Estate department.