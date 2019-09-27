Students, villagers protest against shortage of teachers

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 27: Local villagers and students of Government High School Pattan Garh in Chenani today protested against shortage of teachers in the school.

They raised slogans against the School Education Department and said that due to the shortage of teaching staff, the students were facing manifold problems to get their queries solved pertaining to their subjects. They further alleged that there was no proper sitting arrangement in the school.

The protesting students and villagers were led by Veena Gupta (Sarpanch Pattan Garh), who was accompanied by Ashok Kumar, Bharat Bhushan, Romesh Kumar, Kak Ram Jagdish Chander and others.