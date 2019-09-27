Workshop on ‘Nurturing Little Humans’ held

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Sept 27: A workshop on ‘Nurturing Little Humans’ was conducted by Dr. S.K.Rathor MD Sanfort Group of Schools here.

The main focus of the workshop was to reflect on effective approaches to parenting of children of current era, which would help them grow up to be happy, creative and responsible human beings.

Dr S.K.Rathor covered subjects like Child psychology, types of parenting styles, mistakes that parents make, do’s and don’ts of a parent etc. There was a special emphasis on how to handle the emotional issues of teenage life and increase concentration of children so as to enhance academic performance.

The workshop provided a platform for parents to understand the intricate dynamics of the parent- child relationship and learn effective parenting strategies.

Also present on the occasion were Kavita Rathor, Director Sanfort Group of schools, Vinita Srivastava, Academic Head, Sanfort Group of Schools, Harpal Singh Chairman Sanfort MF J&K, Tarvinder Kaur Regional Director Sanfort MF, J&K and Directors of different branches of Sanfort Prabdeep Kour, Narinder Kaur, Manmeet Kour, Akansha Sharma, Jaspreet Kour, Ravjodh Singh, Rajinder Jaswal, Shivani, Koshal, Radhu, Hitesh, Pallavi and Arti Bedi.

Meena Gill concluded the function by presenting vote of thanks.