Advisor Kumar declares open Kargil School Olympics

*Announces Rs 20 lakh for dev of KSC Stadium Bemathang

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, Sept 27: Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar declared open the first ever mega multi-sports event in the district titled Kargil School Olympics, 2019 at Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium Bemathang here today.

Advisor to Governor Farooq Khan, Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan, Executive Councillor for Tourism Er Phunsog Tashi, Executive Councillor for Health Muhammad Ali Chandan, Deputy Commissioner and CEO,LAHDC, Kargil Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary, Superintendent of Police Dr Vinod Kumar besides district officers, representative of political and religious organizations were present on the occasion.

The lighting of Olympic torch and the hoisting of Kargil School Olympics flagged by the dignitaries was followed by the run with the lamp by prominent student players including Zeeshan Mehdi and Sonam Chosphel who participated in the International Level 3rd Asian Taekwondo Champio-nship at Jordan in July 2019, Shahnaz Parveen and Rehana Batool who participated in the inter SAI Taekwondo championships at Bangalore in June 2019 and Feroz Ahmad and Shahnaz Batool who participated in the 4th Cadet National Taekwondo Championship at Tamil Nadu in June 2019.

Addressing the gathering, the Advisor expressed optimism that the four daylong event will provide suitable platform to the youth in the district to showcase their hidden sporting talent and further inspire them to excel in sports.

Making mention of local players like Tashi Tundup, Muhammad Ali, Zeeshan Mehdi and Sonam Chosphel who have proved their sporting mettle at the International arena, the Advisor urged the young boys and girls to pursue their sporting passion with utmost seriousness to achieve greater heights in the field of sports. He also stressed them to maintain a healthy balance between sports and studies.

He announced sanctioning of Rs 20 lakh for the development of Khree Sultan Chow Sports Stadium Kargil and assured that all issues and demands projected by the CEC Kargil would be given due consideration.

Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan who also spoke on the occasion extended warm welcome to the Advisors to the district.

The CEC while highlighting the need to groom young players who have immense sporting talent urged for coaching facilities, special funds to develop outdoor and indoor stadia, promotion of ice hockey and traditional sports like archery and horse polo and opening up of a football academy in Kargil.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Baseer ul Haq Choudhary during the welcome speech highlighted the aims and objective of the 4 day Kargil School Olympics.

Pertinently, a total of around 1200 students across the district including 700 boys and 500 girls are participating the mega sporting event and the first of its kind School Olympics held in Kargil in different sports events at different venues namely Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium Bemathang, Indoor Stadium Kargil, Boys Higher Secondary School Kargil, Mutaharry Public School Kargil and other venues. 198 matches are slated to be played in different sports categories.

Meanwhile, on the first day today, different matches of football, handball, volleyball, table tennis, archery, taekwondo, badminton and boxing are played at Indoor Stadium, KSC Bemathang and Mutaharry Public School Baroo.