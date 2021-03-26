Students of Allen Career Institute performed exceptionally in JEE-Main

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 26: Students of Allen Career Institute have performed exceptionally in JEE-Main 2021.

Director of Allen Career Institute Brajesh Maheshwari said Allen students have once again set new records. Kavya Chopra has scored 300 out of 300 marks and achieved a perfect 100 percentile. First time in the JEE-Main Examination history, a female student has scored full marks. Kavya has become the first female student to achieve the perfect score. She has also topped Delhi State. Along with this, Allen’s Mridul Agarwal has scored a 100 percentile and got a perfect 300 out of 300 marks. Allen students Zenith Malhotra and Rohit Kumar have also scored 100 percentile.

In the series of success, 14 Allen students have become State toppers, in which 12 students are from Allen Classroom and 2 are from the Allen distance learning program.

“Debraj Dey has topped Assam State, Rishabh Singh topped Chhattisgarh, Shriya Tiwari topped Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Kavya Chopra topped Delhi, Tanay Vinit Tayal topped Gujarat, Tanish topped Himachal Pradesh, Sreehari topped Kerala, Antriksh Gupta topped Madhya Pradesh, Debasish Panda topped Odisha, Mohit Gangwar topped Puducherry. Mridul Agarwal, Zenith Malhotra, and Rohit Kumar are Rajasthan State toppers, while Hardik Garg topped Uttarakhand. In this, Hardik Garg and Sreehari are students of Allen distance learning program. Along with this, Classroom student Sumit Kumar has topped Rajasthan in SC category and Classroom student Shriyank Tatawat has topped Rajasthan in ST category.

1148 students scored above 99 percentile”, informed Director of Allen Career Institute Brajesh Maheshwari.

“In JEE-Main 2021 results, 4 students of Allen Career Institute have scored 100 percentile. 1148 students scored above 99 percentile, in which 15 students scored above 99.99 percentile, 146 scored above 99.9 percentile. 43 students have scored 100 percentile in Maths, 8 students in Chemistry and 74 students in Physics have scored 100 percentile”, he added.