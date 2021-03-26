VC SKUAST, social activist call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 26: Prof. J.P. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu, today called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

The Vice-Chancellor briefed the Lt Governor on various ongoing outreach activities, and research programmes in the University, besides other issues of academic and administrative importance.

The Lt Governor asked the VC to lay special emphasis on seamless transfer of technology from labs to fields, and bring in qualitative improvement in the overall functioning of the University, strengthening the teaching and research ecosystem, with special focus on most recent advancements.

The Lt Governor and the VC discussed various issues pertaining to establishment of Faculties for Horticulture, Agriculture Engineering and Dairy Technology, besides KVKs at Ramban, Kishtwar and Udhampur.

Meanwhile, Dr. CK Gariyali, a retired IAS officer, who is working for the welfare of Kashmiri Pandit Migrants also met the Lt Governor and apprised him of various concerning issues of the community.

Dr. Gariyali was accompanied by the office-bearers of Help Line Humanity-an NGO. She also presented her book titled “Kashmir – the Land of Kashyapa” to the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the delegation, observed that the UT Government is working with the agenda of equitable development and is committed to safeguarding the rights and welfare of every section of the society.

On being apprised of the issue of recruitments of Kashmiri Pandit Migrants under Prime Minister’s Package, the Lt Governor observed that the work on 6000 jobs for them has been accelerated.