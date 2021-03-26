Duke unveils Spring Summer collection

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 26: Duke—India’s most favourite clothing brand has unveiled its Spring Summer 2021 collection inspired by International Fashion culture, but the collection is purely made in India with the vision of Atamnirbhar Bharat.

This collection features summery floral and leaf print patterns, clean cuts, easy-to-flow, breathable and value-added fabrics.

This collection utilizes a wide array of quality fabrics such as cotton linen, pique, single jersey slub as well as un-died, natural, and textured materials.

The collection includes an array of T-shirts, shirts, denim, trousers, tops, jeggings, activewear, sportswear, accessories, and footwear collection.

Keeping the Indian consumer in mind, the collection is priced starting at Rs 425 going up till Rs 2499.

“The new range represents our continued commitment to delivering our valued customers a complete range of products under one roof that offer sophisticated and bold designs, robust features, and meet the needs of the on-the-go consumer. With a strong focus on fashion and style, Duke caters to the young cosmopolitan Indian, offering them the season’s latest trends and catering to their ever-changing fashion needs. Every piece has the special ‘sparkle of quality on which its creators insisted. Our Target Audience is today’s youth who is looking for a trendy and stylish range that is synchronized with international designs, fashions, and quality. Duke is a value for money brand, and our mission is to make available international designs and styles at highly reasonable prices. Our Spring-Summer 2021 collection is also based on the same philosophy”, Kuntal Raj Jain, Director- Duke Fashions (I) Limited, stated.