BCCI to take control of JKCA

I n a significant development in the affairs of the management of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) , the Division Bench of the High Court while disposing of a bunch of petitions filed by various stakeholders has directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take control of all cricket related activities in Jammu and Kashmir. This arrangement will hold good till the elections to the JKCA are held. The court judgment is a great relief and satisfaction to cricket players and lovers in Jammu and Kashmir. Under the order , all the affairs pertaining to the JKCA are to be handed over to the BCCI which also renders infructous the duties from now onwards of the CAA and the CEO . With this court order , the BCCI shall be promoting and encouraging in a professional manner, cricket activities in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir as also in the UT of Ladakh. That would also mean improvement in the required infrastructure on ground and all facilities made available to the players ”without waiting for any audit”. It is hoped, as has the DB expected, that the players – boys and girls of the concerned different age groups are trained and provided with all the facilities to come up to the standards of the national and international levels.