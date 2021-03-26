J&K Bank commissions ATM in Haridwar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 26: With a view to facilitate basic banking services to the pilgrims, J&K Bank today commissioned an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Jammu Yatri Bhawan, Haridwar Uttarakhand.

Bank’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), R.K Chhibber inaugurated the ATM.

Maha Mandleshwar, Swami Arjun Puri Tulsi Manas Mandir Haridwar; President Jammu Yatri Bhawan (Trust), Pawan Kumar Shastri; Vice-President, Sardari Lal Pandhotra; General Secretary, Gurdas Sharma; Trustees-Ram Langer & Jitender Aggarwal; Member Organizing Committee of Jammu Yatri Bhawan, Nanak Chand Sharma and locals were also present on the occasion.

Zonal Head Delhi, Kirti Sharma besides various bank officials were also part of the inaugural function.

Notably, Jammu Yatri Bhawan is a preferred place for people from Jammu to stay on Haridwar visit for religious pilgrimage.

Speaking on the occasion, the CMD said, “The purpose of commissioning the ATM in the holy city of Haridwar is to provide basic banking facilities to the pilgrims, who visit the city not only from across the length and breadth of the country but also from around the world.

“It is our humble way to contribute to their convenience by providing them easily accessible touch-point to meet their immediate cash and related requirements without any hassle,” he maintained.

CMD Chhibber also said: “Within J&K, we have a good presence in terms of our network across the pilgrim circuit, for we have a huge experience in providing cash management and other related services to the establishments overseeing various religious pilgrimage sites like Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Shri Amarnath Ji Cave etc,” he further said.