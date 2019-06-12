Stop exploitation of Gujjars of J&K: Gujjar Mahasabha

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: International Gujjar Mahasabha (IGM) Jammu & Kashmir, has appealed State and Central Governments to stop exploitation of Gujjar community of J&K and redress their issues on priority basis.

Addressing a press conference here today, Dr Younis Choudhary, president IGM J&K, which was flanked by Dev Anand Gujjar, president IGM and Parkash Rao, president, Gujjar Mahasabha Himachal Pradesh, asked Central and State Governments to immediately implement the decision of Reservation in Promotion for SC/ST Government employees.

He also demanded lifting of ban on inter-district recruitment for ST category. He clarified that both these facilities were being provided to the State Government employees but were stopped by NC/PDP Government’s under a well knitted conspiracy. He also demanded political reservations for Gujjars in the State.

Dr Younis said that Gujjar youths are mostly residing in hilly and border areas and are suitable for being recruited in the Army for the courage they have displayed in J&K. He also suggested a special recruitment drive for tribals in Central security forces to tackle the unemployment problem among tribal youth.

Demanding inclusion of Gojri language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India, he said that the J&K Government recommended this to the Government of India in 2012. He said that the Gurjar Bakerwal people are still educationally and economically backward but have a rich cultural heritage which needs to be preserved.

“Inclusion of Gojri in the 8th Schedule is a long-pending demand and we hope the Centre will fulfill the same now,” he said. Dr Younis demanded creation of Pir Panjal as separate parliamentary segment. He also demanded separate autonomous hill development council for Pir Panjal region.

Other demands highlighted by him were implementation of Forest Act of 2006 in J&K, rehabilitation of nomad Gujjars of State by setting up colonies, comprehensive Insurance Policy for Migratory tribes of Gujjars, on spot assessment of their losses with provisions of compensation, fresh detailed survey of Gujjar population in J&K, setting up of tribal university in the State, etc.