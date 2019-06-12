SCOPE announces Excellence Awards

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: SCOPE has announced 3rd SCOPE Corporate Communication Excellence Awards 2019, setting a new benchmark in the field of Corporate Communication.

It will be presented to PSEs during SCOPE Corporate Communication Summit to be held shortly.

The winners include Maharatna, Navratna and other PSEs.

The awards were decided by a jury under the Chairmanship of Bimal Julka, Information Commissioner and Former Secretary, I&B, GoI which also consisted eminent personalities ranging from Civil Servants, Academicians, Communication and media professionals.

The result could be seen at SCOPE’s official website: www.scopeonline.in.

The awards will be presented in 12 categories i.e., Brand Building through Inclusive Growth Initiatives; Best Corporate Communication Campaign & Program- Internal Communication & External Communication; Innovative Stakeholder Interface; Crisis Handling; Effective Use of Digital Media; Best House Journal (English & Hindi); Best Annual Report; Best Corporate film and Public Relation & Corporate Communication Person of the Year etc.