States express concern over delay in GST compensation; ask FM to expedite payment

NEW DELHI: Opposition-ruled states on Wednesday expressed concern over delay in release of GST compensation which has put them in an acute financial position.

In a joint statement here, the finance ministers of Delhi, West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan and Kerala said they are facing two months’ delay in payment of GST compensation by the Centre.

Speaking to reporters, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said, “We thought we will make appeal to Union Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) saying that she must personally look into this and not violate the constitutional provisions as passed by parliament of India.”

All the states are in distress if this compensation which is due to them is not given, he said. (AGENCIES)