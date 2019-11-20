3 army personnel from Pb killed in Siachen avalanche cremated

CHANDIGARH:The mortal remains of three army personnel, who were among the four killed after being hit by an avalanche in Siachen, were consigned to flames with full military honours at their respective native places in Punjab on Wednesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced a financial assistance of Rs 12 lakh each for the next of kin, along with a Government job for one eligible member of each family.

Sepoy Veerpal Singh (21) was from Gowara village in Malerkotla in Sangrur, Sepoy Dimpal Kumar (21) hailed from Saidon village in Hoshiarpur while Naik Maninder Singh (28) was a resident of Fatehgarh Churian town in Batala, officials said.

According to a Punjab Government release, Amarinder Singh condoled the death of the army jawans, saying their eternal sacrifice at 19,000 ft altitude in extremely cold conditions and against all odds had immortalised the men and their courage. (AGENCIES)