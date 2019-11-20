Northern Army commander meets Lt Guv of Ladakh

JAMMU: Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, met Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur at the Raj Nivas in Leh on Wednesday and they discussed the strong bond shared between the people of Ladakh and the Army, an official said.

The spokesperson said Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was accompanied by General Officer Commanding of Leh-based ‘Fire and Fury’ Corps Lt Gen Harinder Singh.

At the invitation of the Northern Commander, Mathur visited the headquarters of the ‘Fire & Fury’ Corps later in the day, where he was given a comprehensive brief on the operational and security situation pertaining to the Ladakh Sector, the spokesperson said. (AGENCIES)