Staff directed not to leave schools before 2 PM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 17: Chief Education Officer (CEO) Jammu has directed all Heads of Institutes (HoIs) and teaching staff not to leave their offices or institutions before 2 PM.

In a circular issued today, the CEO Jammu said that it has come to his notice during field visits that most of the HoIs/teaching staff was found on duty to other offices. In this context, he directed to all the officers/officials of district Jammu not to leave their offices/institutions before 2 PM.

As the CEO office remains open since 10 AM to 4:30 PM, he advised the officers/officials to visit his office after 2 PM regarding any official work. Further, the CEO directed all Principals, ZEOs and Headmasters not to depute any officers/officials before 2 PM without permission from his office.