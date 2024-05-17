CAT releases salaries of 5 officials

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 17: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Jammu Bench has released the salaries of top 5 officials out of 15 whose salaries were stopped due to the non-compliance of the orders passed in several old matters.

Salary of Secretary, Power Development Department (PDD) in a 15 years old case and salaries of Director Handicrafts, Secretary Services Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB), Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar and one Executive Engineer from Public Health Department, Kathua were stopped by Judicial Member Rajinder Dogra while taking serious note of ‘casual’ approach towards the orders of the Tribunal.

The official machinery promptly came into action to rescue top officials and filed the replies for which the poor litigant had been waiting since last more than 10 to 15 years. The court has observed that approximately more than 2,000 litigants are still waiting for the replies in 5 to 15 year old cases.

The court has already ordered for the coercive action against the officials, in case, the reply is not filed in the cases which are going to be listed in the coming next two or three weeks.