Residents protest against soaring electricity bills in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 17: Residents from several areas of the old city of Srinagar gathered today in Zainakadal area to protest against a significant hike in monthly electricity bills, which they deem unjust and unaffordable.

Organized under the banner of the Downtown Coordination Committee, protestors representing nearly 25 localities of the old city assembled at the Zainakadal square to voice their opposition to an abrupt 80% increase in electricity bills, leaving residents in a state of distress.

The protestors criticized the Power Development Department (PDD), alleging irregular electricity supply alongside what they perceive as unfair billing practices persisting for several months, causing inconvenience and financial strain.

“We used to receive monthly electricity bills of Rs 1080, which were then raised to Rs 1300. Now, without any prior notice, it has been further hiked to Rs 2080,” Sajjad, a resident of the old city, said.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the old city, including economic downturns and disruptions following the abrogation of Article 370, Sajjad emphasized the adverse impact on businesses and the community’s livelihood. “We receive electricity for only four hours, often with disruptions. This area is not privileged, and many residents struggle to make ends meet,” he added.

The protestors drew attention to the additional burden faced by those rely on oxygen concentrators, now subjected to an extra Rs 150 charge. “When the Rs 2080 bills come, what will they do? I went to the head office yesterday, and they made an alarming revelation that the tariff hike is a continuous process and will continue till it reaches Rs 10,000. They are choking us,” said another protestor.

The protestors said they would continue to protest against untimely enhancement of bills by the PDD. “We launched a peaceful protest today after a proper permission from the police and administration. If our issue is not resolved, we will not deposit any electricity bills even if they cut our electricity or any other service,” a protestor said.