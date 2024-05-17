Ramakrishna Mission Medical Centre organises free health camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 17: In order to provide better health facilities, a free health camp organised by Ramakrishna Mission Medical Centre, Udheywala was held here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitish Rajora, SDM of Jammu North, who was also the Chief Guest, commended the Centre’s efforts in alignment with Swami Vivekananda’s vision and urged public support for such humanitarian initiatives.

Dr. Abhinav Sharma praised the Mission’s commendable work and encouraged local citizens to make the most of these medical services.

Swami Yajnadharananda, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission, Jammu, highlighted the organization’s commitment to the ideals of Sri Ramakrishna Dev, Maa Sarada, and Swami Vivekananda, emphasizing service to humanity as a form of divine worship. He also announced plans to organize such free camps monthly.

During the camp free health advice was provided to the patients suffering from Chest and Lungs Diseases.

The camp was headed by Dr. Abhinav Sharma, MD in Chest Diseases and Pulmonary Critical Care, Sleep Disorders and Allergy, and Senior Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist.

In addition to these specialized services, the health camp offered free consultations in various other medical disciplines, including Allopathic and Ayurvedic Physicians, Dental Surgeons, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Ophthalmologist, Gynaecologist, and Physiotherapist.

The camp also facilitated 55 Fibroscan tests (for Liver), 50 Spirometry Tests (for Lungs), 84 free blood sugar tests and distributed medicines free of charge.

A total of 402 patients benefited from the expertise of 13 doctors at this camp.