Vomedh celebrates 16th foundation day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 17: Vomedh theatre and cultural group here celebrated its 16th foundation day and organised a musical evening on this occasion.

Rohit Bhat, Vomedh Founder and Director expressed gratitude to his brother Rakesh Roshan Bhat, Patron and co-Founder Vomedh for his commitment in promoting Kashmiri language through theatre and acknowledged the untiring support of Meenakshi Bhat, co-Founder Vomedh who was chief guest on the occasion.

Recognising the efforts of Vomedh team, Rohit Bhat highlighted the efficiency of all the artists and back hand support team.

A handout stated that 16 years of tireless activities by Vomedh include International Film Festivals, Theatre Festivals, Cultural Events, Nukkad Natak and Theatre Activities across the country.

Bharti Kaul, vice president Vomedh expressed happiness and gratitude over the proceedings of the event that was largely attended by the group of Vomedians.

Vomedh advisor, Ashok Kumar Saraf sent his good wishes.

This year the annual celebrations included Terrace theatre performance of play ‘Beti Hai To Kal Hai’ in which Shazi Khan, Irfana Banu, Ridima Kalsi, Muskan Chib, Jang Bahadur, Shashank Singh Rajpjut, Nikhil Khajuria and Mahi Khan performed.

A gala musical performance by renowned mother-daughter of J&K-Nirmala Koul and Pallavi Koul was a big attraction.

The celebrations concluded with cake cutting ceremony.

Veer Sumbly, King C Bharti, Ramesh Nirrash Kamakshya Dogra, Suman Bhat, Irfan Choudhary, Sunny Mujoo, Jatinder Jotshi, Vinay Pandita, Rahul Pandita, Shammy Dhamitr, Arvin Tickoo, Rakesh Tickoo, Vinod Bushan, Varsha Kumari, Sonia, Bindiya Raina, Ishu Bharti Pandit, Saachi Sandeep Bhat and other were also present.

Meenakshi assured to take Kashmiri culture and literature worldwide and focus on innovative theatre by Vomedh in near future.