Week-long campaign on National Technology Day held in Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, May 17: In celebration of National Technology Day, District Kishtwar witnessed a unique week-long campaign focusing on renewable energy, organized by Respire Experiential Learning in collaboration with the Education Department, Kishtwar.

The theme of National Technology Day was ‘From Schools to Startups’ igniting Young Minds to Innovate,’ aimed at nurturing school children to become future entrepreneurs, contributing to India’s position as a global hub for startups.

Over 200 students from standard 6 to 10 participated in this campaign from various villages including Dool, Sarthal, Dachhan, Philler, and Palmar.

The campaign featured workshops held in Khitij Labs, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) labs across 10 schools in district Kishtwar. Teachers from these schools received prior training and facilitated the workshops using DIY models and experiential kits such as Solar Cars, Solar Power Street Lights, Solar Water Pumps, Solar Demo Kits, and Wooden Solar Ovens.

This interactive approach allowed students to practically explore renewable energy solutions, fostering a deeper understanding of their impact and importance.